Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.