Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.