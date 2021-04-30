Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Glens Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 10:00 AM EDT until SAT 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.