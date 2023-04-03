Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Glens Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Meteorologists are warning of a series of severe storms that could rip across America's Midwest and South over the next couple of weeks, with …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low.…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Glens Falls area Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…