Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Glens Falls Sunday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.