Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest.