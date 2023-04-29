Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.