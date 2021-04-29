 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Relentless line of storms hammer Texas & Oklahoma

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News