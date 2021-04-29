Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.