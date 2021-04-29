Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
