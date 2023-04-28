Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.