Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

