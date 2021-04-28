Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
