Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast.