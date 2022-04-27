Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Glens Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We'll…
Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine …
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is callin…
Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. It sh…
Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees…
Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Exp…
The Coriolis force acts in a direction perpendicular to Earth’s rotational axis.
A cyclone is a general term for a weather system in which winds rotate inwardly to an area of low atmospheric pressure.