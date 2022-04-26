Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
