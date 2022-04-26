 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News