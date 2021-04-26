 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Glens Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

