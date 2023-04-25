Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
