Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South.