Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The Glens Falls area should see a li…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy …
Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degre…