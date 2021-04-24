 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Northern Lights illuminate the skies of Alaska

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News