Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Glens Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.