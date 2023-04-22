Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 56 degrees is today's…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The Glens Falls area should see a li…
Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
In our hurricane season preview, the meteorologists discuss the factors that will impact the number of storms that form this year and reveal t…