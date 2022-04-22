Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.