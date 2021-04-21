 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

