Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 56 degrees is today's…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Glens Falls. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The Glens Falls area should see a li…
In our hurricane season preview, the meteorologists discuss the factors that will impact the number of storms that form this year and reveal t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The area wi…