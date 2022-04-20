 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News