Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.