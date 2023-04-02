Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
