Glens Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees.…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Th…
Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. The area will see heav…
Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. It should be a fair…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance…
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. There is …
The Coriolis force acts in a direction perpendicular to Earth’s rotational axis.