Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.