Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, b…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Partly c…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Glens Falls today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. T…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of…
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…