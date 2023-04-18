Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
