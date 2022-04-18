Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees.…
Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. The area will see heav…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. It should be a fair…
Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance…
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. There is …
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degr…