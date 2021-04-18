Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Partly c…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Glens Falls today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. T…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. …
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees t…