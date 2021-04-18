 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

