Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.