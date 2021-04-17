 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

