Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
A red flag warning is issued when conditions may lead to especially dangerous wildfire growth.
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.