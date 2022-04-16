Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.