Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Glens Falls today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

