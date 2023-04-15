Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Glens Falls. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.