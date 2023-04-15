Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Glens Falls. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
