Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Glens Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.