Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast.