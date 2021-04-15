 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

