Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.