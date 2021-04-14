Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.