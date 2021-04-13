 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

