It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.