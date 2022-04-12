Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
