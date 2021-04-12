Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expec…
Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. W…