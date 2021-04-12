 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

