Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Glens Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from TUE 10:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT.