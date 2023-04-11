Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Glens Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from TUE 10:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Glens Falls today. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…