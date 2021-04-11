The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
