Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Glens Falls today. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from SAT 8:00 PM EDT until MON 2:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.