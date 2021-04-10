 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cities in ‘solar eclipse crossroad' gear up for 2024

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News