Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
