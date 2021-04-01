 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

