Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph.