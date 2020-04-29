Heavy rain expected Thursday and Friday across region
0 comments
top story

Heavy rain expected Thursday and Friday across region

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
rainfall forecast.png
courtesy National Weather Service

If you can get out and enjoy the sunshine on Wednesday, take advantage of it.

Heavy rain will become widespread on Thursday and Friday and linger into Saturday morning.

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are forecast for the Glens Falls area with higher amounts to the south through Friday evening.

Flood watches have been issued in the Catskills region with rainfall of up to 4 inches possible.

Portions of the Adirondacks may receive up to 2 inches of rain in southern Hamilton County. Lesser amounts of rain are forecast for Washington County and points north and east.

The storm system is also expected to bring strong wind gusts. 

Temperatures will be mild with highs in the low 60s with lows in the high 40s to low 50s overnight.

Looking ahead to the weekend, once the system moves out Saturday morning, skies will remain mostly cloudy. Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with highs near 70 and plenty of sunshine.

 
For the latest on the weather visit poststar.com/weather.
0 comments
0
0
1
4
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News