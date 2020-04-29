Heavy rain expected Thursday and Friday across region

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If you can get out and enjoy the sunshine on Wednesday, take advantage of it.

Heavy rain will become widespread on Thursday and Friday and linger into Saturday morning.

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are forecast for the Glens Falls area with higher amounts to the south through Friday evening.

Flood watches have been issued in the Catskills region with rainfall of up to 4 inches possible.

Portions of the Adirondacks may receive up to 2 inches of rain in southern Hamilton County. Lesser amounts of rain are forecast for Washington County and points north and east.

The storm system is also expected to bring strong wind gusts.

Temperatures will be mild with highs in the low 60s with lows in the high 40s to low 50s overnight.

Looking ahead to the weekend, once the system moves out Saturday morning, skies will remain mostly cloudy. Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with highs near 70 and plenty of sunshine.

For the latest on the weather visit poststar.com/weather

