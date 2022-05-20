Heat advisory issued for region

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for much of the area.

The advisory will be in effect from noon to 8 p.m. for much of the Capital District including the Glens Falls and Saratoga region.

Temperatures are expected to hit 94 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

People are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioning room if possible, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

